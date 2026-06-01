The city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8°C on Sunday, which was four degrees below the seasonal average. Cloudy skies and cooler winds helped keep daytime temperatures comfortable despite the absence of significant rainfall. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C on Monday before gradually climbing to around 37°C to 39°C by midweek. However, temperatures are likely to stay below the 40°C mark until June 6.