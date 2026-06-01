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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Western Disturbance to Bring Rain Relief Across Delhi This Week
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is set to witness more rain, gusty winds over coming days as a fresh western disturbance impacts the region. The wet spell is expected to keep temperatures under control while maintaining satisfactory air quality
Rain and Strong Winds Likely Till June 4
Delhi residents can expect intermittent rainfall and gusty winds through June 4 as a new western disturbance approaches northern India. Weather officials have issued a yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday, warning of light to moderate showers accompanied by winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph. The changing weather pattern is expected to provide continued relief from intense summer heat.
ALSO READ: Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Yellow Alert in Delhi; IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Wind Gusts
Temperatures to Stay Below 40°C This Week
The city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8°C on Sunday, which was four degrees below the seasonal average. Cloudy skies and cooler winds helped keep daytime temperatures comfortable despite the absence of significant rainfall. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C on Monday before gradually climbing to around 37°C to 39°C by midweek. However, temperatures are likely to stay below the 40°C mark until June 6.
Air Quality Remains Satisfactory Amid Improved Conditions
Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the satisfactory category for the second straight day, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 98 on Sunday. Environmental authorities noted that the city's average AQI during the first five months of 2026 was among the lowest recorded in recent years. Above-normal rainfall during January, March, and April played a significant role in reducing pollution levels by helping airborne particles settle, contributing to cleaner air across the capital.
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