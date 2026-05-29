Nagpur witnessed light showers in a few areas during the afternoon, raising hopes of cooler weather among residents. However, the relief was short-lived as strong sunshine returned soon after, keeping humidity and discomfort levels high throughout the day.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, making it one of the hottest cities in the country. Nearby Wardha registered an even higher temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius, the highest in the region. Other districts including Gondia, Chandrapur, Amravati and Brahmapuri also crossed the 45-degree mark.

By evening, areas such as Besa and Nandanvan received mild rainfall accompanied by pleasant winds, offering temporary comfort to citizens battling the oppressive weather.