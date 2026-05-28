Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have been witnessing extremely hot and humid weather despite brief rain showers over the weekend. On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh heatwave warning for Mumbai and nearby districts including Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

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Temperatures remained unusually high across several parts of the city. Areas like Ram Mandir recorded 38.7 degrees Celsius, while Byculla touched 37.8 degrees. Several other locations including Vikhroli, Vidyavihar and Chembur also reported above-normal temperatures.