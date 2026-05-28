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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Fresh Heatwave Alert as Mumbai Temperature Nears 39°C
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai and nearby districts continue to battle intense heat and humidity as temperatures touched nearly 39 degrees Celsius in some areas. The IMD has issued a fresh heatwave alert
Mumbai Reels Under Extreme Heat
Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have been witnessing extremely hot and humid weather despite brief rain showers over the weekend. On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh heatwave warning for Mumbai and nearby districts including Thane, Palghar and Raigad.
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Temperatures remained unusually high across several parts of the city. Areas like Ram Mandir recorded 38.7 degrees Celsius, while Byculla touched 37.8 degrees. Several other locations including Vikhroli, Vidyavihar and Chembur also reported above-normal temperatures.
IMD Warns of Hot Days Ahead
According to IMD data, both Santacruz and Colaba observatories recorded temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius. The weather department stated that Mumbai is likely to continue experiencing hot and humid conditions until Friday morning.
Although no fresh heatwave warning has been issued for Thursday, Mumbai and neighbouring districts remain under a yellow alert. Meteorologists have predicted temperatures between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius till May 30, after which a gradual dip is expected along with partly cloudy skies.
Dry Weather Behind the Heatwave
Weather experts believe the current weather pattern is due to dry atmospheric conditions across the country. Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather Services explained that there is currently no moisture movement or active weather system bringing relief to the west coast.
He added that light rain activity may return to Mumbai and surrounding coastal areas in the coming days. Meanwhile, several districts in Maharashtra, including Nagpur, Chandrapur and Wardha, continue to face severe heatwave conditions with temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius.
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