Planning to take the Metro in Kolkata this Independence Day? You might want to check the new schedule first. Services on most lines will be reduced for the national holiday, so it's best to be prepared.

Kolkata Metro will be running fewer trains this Saturday for Independence Day. This means there will be some changes to the service schedule on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar to Shahid Khudiram) and the Green Line (Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake).

But here's the good news: the first and last metro timings on all routes will remain the same.

No Change in First and Last Metro Timings

Just last month in July, the metro authorities had updated the schedule for passenger convenience. Services now start at 6 AM, and the last train leaves from the terminal stations at 10:30 PM. The number of trains was also increased at the time. However, on Independence Day, train service frequency will be slightly reduced. But don't worry, the first and last train timings are not being changed.

How Many Trains Will Run on Each Route?

Here’s a route-wise breakdown:

Blue Line (Dakshineswar - Kavi Subhash): A total of 194 trains (97 Up and 97 Down) will run on this line, which is a reduction in service. The first metro will start at 6 AM, and the last one will be at 10:35 PM.

Green Line (Howrah Maidan - Esplanade & Sealdah - Salt Lake Sector V): This route will have a total of 148 trains (74 Up and 74 Down). The first metro is at 6 AM, and the last one is at 10:30 PM.

Yellow Line (Noapara - Jai Hind Airport): Services on this line will be mostly normal, with 92 trains running. However, the number of direct trains from Jai Hind Airport to Shahid Khudiram will be reduced from 5 to 4. First and last train timings are unchanged.

Purple Line (Joka - Taratala): There are no changes on this route. Services will run as per the normal Saturday schedule.

Orange Line (Kavi Subhash - Beleghata): Please note, metro services on this line will be completely suspended for Independence Day.

Since it's a national holiday and fewer trains will be running, it's a good idea to leave a little early if you're planning to travel by metro tomorrow.