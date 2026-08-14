The Delhi government is actively considering hosting a World Punjabi Literary Festival to promote Punjabi literature, art, and culture, Secretary of the Art, Culture and Languages Department, K Mahesh, told ANI on Friday on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

The Delhi government is actively considering hosting a World Punjabi Literary Festival, Secretary of the Art, Culture and Languages Department, K Mahesh, IAS, told ANI on Friday, underlining the importance of promoting Punjabi literature, art and culture.

Mahesh made the remarks on the sidelines of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day here in the national capital, while speaking to ANI at the Partition Museum.

Festival to Feature Partition Museum Visit

"Our government is actively considering having a World Punjabi Literary Festival. Our Minister (Kapil Mishra) and Mr Sirsa have discussed it and we will take it forward," Mahesh said.

He said the festival could also provide an opportunity for delegates to visit the Partition Museum and understand the history and resilience of people who migrated from Punjab during the Partition.

"I am sure that they would agree that our delegates must visit this Partition Museum and see this. This is something very unique kind of a creation, very creative, out-of-the-box thinking," he said.

Praising Partition Museum founder Kishwar Desai for her work, Mahesh said the museum was an important initiative to preserve the memories and experiences associated with Partition.

"People from Punjab migrated as refugees and settled through hard work and resilience, which the younger generation must learn," he said.

Delhi Govt's Cultural Initiatives

With the Independence Day celebrations in full swing, he highlighted several initiatives being spearheaded by the Delhi government, including the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Handloom Week and celebrations marking 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram'.

"The Delhi government is very committed to taking up a lot of issues and projects on art and culture under the able and dynamic leadership of our Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and our Culture Minister Kapil Mishra," he said.

Focus on Women's Empowerment Through Museums

Mahesh also said the department was considering initiatives aimed at women's empowerment through museums.

"Our department is also thinking of kind of working on empowerment of women through the museum. That is a thought that needs to be considered and we will take it forward in near times to come," he said.

Lessons of Resilience for Younger Generations

Also while speaking to the media, the senior government official highlighted the stories of resilience associated with Partition, saying the experiences of those who survived could offer important lessons to younger generations.

"Our new generation, Generation Alpha, millennials, Gen Z- they must visit and they must learn about the contribution made by our freedom fighters. These are not just refugees, these are not only victims of Partition but also they fought for the freedom of this country," Mahesh said.

He also highlighted the stories of resilience associated with Partition, saying the experiences of those who survived the upheaval could offer important lessons to younger generations.

'We Must Never Forget, Never Repeat'

Also present at the event was former UN Assistant-Secretary-General Lakshmi Puri, who noted how Partition was one of the biggest tragedies.

"It is important because we must never forget, also we must never repeat and also because it is a lesson in what we must do to ensure harmony, unity of the country."

She lauded the work by Kishwar Desai in preserving the histories and added, "I hope this museum movement becomes a jan andolan, a people's movement even more as we go forward."

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is observed on August 14 to remember the victims and recognise the suffering and displacement caused by the Partition of India in 1947.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to those impacted by Partition and how they have contributed immensely to the nation's progress.

"Their life journeys remind us of the strength of the human spirit. May this day deepen our resolve to preserve harmony and brotherhood in our nation and collectively work towards building a Viksit Bharat," he said. (ANI)