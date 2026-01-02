- Home
- India
- Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: New Year Rain Cools Mumbai; IMD Forecasts Pleasant Weather Ahead
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: New Year Rain Cools Mumbai; IMD Forecasts Pleasant Weather Ahead
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai rang in New Year 2026 with unexpected spell of rain that altered temperatures across the city and nearby Thane. The brief showers reduced pollution levels, disrupted visibility, brought cooler, pleasant conditions
UNSEASONAL RAIN SURPRISES MUMBAIKARS
Mumbai witnessed rare New Year rainfall after more than a decade as light to moderate showers began early morning. South Mumbai received the highest rainfall, while suburbs and Navi Mumbai experienced intermittent drizzle. Visibility dropped on major roads, and several areas reported monsoon-like conditions before the rain eased into light showers by morning.
TEMPERATURE DROP AND FORECAST FOR COMING DAYS
Weather officials stated that minimum temperatures have fallen to around 16–19 degrees Celsius due to cold winds following the rain. The IMD forecast suggested partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain for the next 48 hours, after which temperatures may gradually rise by 2–3 degrees Celsius as winds shift direction.
WEATHER SYSTEM BEHIND RAIN AND POLLUTION RELIEF
Meteorologists explained that moisture-rich winds from the Arabian Sea combined with a passing cold front linked to a western disturbance caused cloud formation over Mumbai. This weather event helped reduce air pollution levels, keeping AQI in the moderate range, while cooler and pleasant conditions are expected to continue briefly.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.