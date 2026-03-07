Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the West Bengal government's handling of the 9th International Santal Conference, calling it a 'shameful incident' and an insult to President Droupadi Murmu and the nation's tribal communities.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday strongly condemned the West Bengal government for its handling of the 9th International Santal Conference, calling it "an unprecedented and shameful incident for India's democracy".

Sonowal Condemns 'Deplorable Mindset' of TMC

Taking to X, Sonowal said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of West Bengal had insulted not only the President of India but also the tribal communities of the nation. He said the incident struck deep in his heart. "Today, the TMC Govt of West Bengal has insulted not only the President of India, but also the tribal communities of our great nation. As a tribal myself, this insult to Hon'ble President Smt Droupadi Murmu ji strikes deep in my heart, reminding us once again of the profound apathy and neglect we have faced for decades," the post read.

Sonowal further added that such an insult to the First Citizen of India reflected the deplorable mindset of the West Bengal government and would neither be forgotten nor forgiven. "Such an insult to the First Citizen of India reveals the deplorable mindset of the TMC Govt and will neither be forgotten nor forgiven," he further wrote.

President Murmu Voices Disappointment

The remarks came after President Droupadi Murmu voiced disappointment over the arrangements made for the 9th International Santal Conference, questioning the choice of venue and expressing sadness that many members of the Santal community were unable to attend the event. She also remarked on the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking after attending the conference, President Murmu said the event could have been held at a larger venue that would have allowed greater participation from the Santal community.

The President also expressed concern that many Santal community members could not attend because the conference location was far away.

The President further suggested that the decision may have limited attendance at the event.

Absence of State Leadership Questioned

The President also commented on the absence of the state leadership, saying that it is customary for senior state officials to be present during a presidential visit. "If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not," Murmu said, referring to Banerjee.

President Murmu added that she considers herself closely connected to the state. "I am also a daughter of Bengal. Mamata Didi is also my sister, my younger sister. I don't know if she was angry with me, that's why this happened," she said.

