BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' gains momentum in West Bengal, with leaders accusing the TMC government of corruption and misgovernance. The party promised jobs, the 7th Pay Commission, and overall development to build a 'Sonar Bangla'.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Parivartan Yatra' continues to witness strong public participation across multiple divisions of West Bengal, as citizens rally against corruption, misgovernance, and the failures of the Trinamool Congress government, according to a press release.

Samik Bhattacharya Criticises TMC in Medinipur

At the 'Poriborton Yatra' programme in Medinipur Division, BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya addressed the gathering and sharply criticised the state government. He stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had once promised to remove the fear created during the CPI(M) regime, but today the people of West Bengal are once again living in an atmosphere of insecurity. Referring to the recent bomb blast at Paikara, he asked, "Which state are we living in?" He alleged that corruption has reached the level where money is being demanded for recruitment in colleges. At a time when unemployed youth need jobs, the Trinamool Congress government is talking about allowances rather than creating employment opportunities. Bhattacharya said that Medinipur is the land of great personalities like Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Matangini Hazra, and Khudiram Bose, yet under the present government, there is no hope left for industrialisation, the press release said. He further stated that the Trinamool Congress has become a "tested and rejected" political force.

According to him, the party had come to power promising to restore democracy and remove fear from society, but instead it has turned the state into an open market where fundamental rights are being trampled. He also referred to irregularities in voter lists, stating that during verification processes, there have been instances where the age difference between father and son is barely ten years. According to press release, he mentioned remarks by TMC leader Firhad Hakim, who described non-Muslims as "unfortunate," and warned that if the TMC government is not removed from power, Bengalis could eventually become refugees in their own land. Bhattacharya also alleged that there is a planned attempt to alter the demographic character of Bengal and that similar efforts are being carried out across India.

Referring to recent incidents, he said that statues of Rabindranath Tagore have been vandalised in Bangladesh and that in Malda, a TMC leader reportedly burned a picture of the Nobel laureate. He highlighted how many young people from West Bengal are being forced to migrate to other states for employment, leaving behind their elderly parents. He asserted that the BJP will change this situation and bring back opportunities to the state, the release stated. He called upon people to say "No to TMC" and urged citizens to participate in the Brigade Rally on 14 March, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a massive public gathering.

Union Minister Addresses Rally in Dakshin Dinajpur

The Poriborton Yatra in Phulbari, Dakshin Dinajpur district, was attended by Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, MP Khagen Murmu, Kartik Pal, MLA Budhrai Tudu, and other BJP leaders and workers. Sukanta Majumdar said BJP workers are standing in the scorching heat to ensure the success of the programme, adding that if it had been a TMC programme, biriyani packets would have been needed to keep the crowd intact.

BJP's Key Promises for Governance

He said the BJP is committed to bringing real change by creating jobs, improving healthcare infrastructure, and protecting West Bengal from emerging demographic challenges. He noted that government schemes are funded by taxpayers' money and therefore every citizen should benefit from them equally. He also criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for staging dharnas, remarking that she appears to be preparing herself to become the Leader of the Opposition and may soon be known as "Dharna Didi."

Majumdar announced that once the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, the 7th Pay Commission will be implemented for police, teachers, and other government employees. All vacant government posts will be filled by December 2026. Medical colleges will be established in Dakshin Dinajpur within five years. He also announced that a special train will run from Balurghat to Kolkata to enable people to participate in the Brigade Rally on 14 March. He reiterated that the BJP is committed to building a "Sonar Bangla" where the rights of every citizen are protected.

Suvendu Adhikari Details TMC's Failures

At the Poriborton Yatra programme in Mangalkot Assembly constituency, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused the Trinamool Congress government of pushing West Bengal toward decline through corruption and appeasement politics.

Allegations of Fund Misappropriation and Appeasement

He stated that the BJP-led central government has provided over Rs. 10 lakh crore to West Bengal, significantly more financial assistance than previous Congress governments. He alleged corruption even in welfare schemes such as Annapurna Yojana, which benefits nearly seven crore people. According to him, there have been instances of food grains being smuggled into Bangladesh. He further claimed that funds provided by the central government for housing, sanitation under the Swachh Bharat Mission, and drinking water schemes have been misappropriated by the state government. Adhikari also alleged that many farmers, Hindus, and Adivasis are being denied benefits under PM-Kisan because their names are not being forwarded by the state government to the Centre.

Assurances for Government Employees, Youth and Women

He described the Yuva Sathi scheme as another scam similar to the earlier Yuvashree scheme, accusing the ruling party of playing with the lives of youth for electoral gain. He assured government employees that the BJP will implement Dearness Allowance and the 7th Pay Commission within 45 days of coming to power.

He also promised the Annual SSC examinations with transparent recruitment, filling of vacancies in a fair manner, and a five-year age relaxation for candidates who missed opportunities due to recruitment scams He said the upcoming election is about the safety and dignity of women, promising strict punishment for criminals and a secure environment for women across the state.

Widespread Support for 'Parivartan Yatra'

Meanwhile, the Poriborton Yatra also witnessed enthusiastic participation in the Sreerampur Assembly Constituency of the Howrah-Hooghly division, where Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw joined the Road Show.

As the Poriborton Yatra continues to move across districts and divisions of the state, it is witnessing increasing public participation and support. The Bharatiya Janata Party reiterated that this movement represents the collective aspiration of the people for development, employment, security, and the restoration of democratic values, and reaffirmed its commitment to building a "Visit Bengal" where the rights and opportunities of every citizen are protected. (ANI)