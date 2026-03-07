Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Solar Defence's new UAV and robotics facility in Nagpur. The company announced a Rs 12,800 crore investment to manufacture drones, robots, and missiles, boosting India's defence capabilities.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday emphasised the importance of advanced technology in defence, stating that it plays a vital role in the defence sector of the country. "Innovation, entrepreneurship, science, technology, research, skill and successful practices, we name it as knowledge and conversion of knowledge into wealth is the future. Today, technology plays a vital role in defence. Drones and missiles play a crucial role. We are also observing the nature of the wars currently being waged. The government has encouraged the private sector to pursue research to enhance our capabilities naturally and secure the country," he said.

Gadkari attended the Bhoomipujan of the Robotics and UAV Facility of Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited today. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also present at the event, said, "Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited has inaugurated a new facility dedicated to UAVs and robotics, marking India's first deep-tech industry in this field. This initiative is expected to greatly strengthen our defence capabilities, particularly in drone-based warfare and advanced robotics designed for extreme conditions. It is truly a milestone in the defence and aerospace sector, contributing to national security and self-sustainability."

Solar Defence Announces Major Investment

Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited announced an investment of over Rs 12,800 crore in projects related to the manufacturing of robots, UAVs of different sizes and types, along with long-range missiles, today.

UAV and Robotics Production Goals

Solar Group Chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal said that the new facility will focus on the manufacturing of UAVs, with a capacity of 10,000 units per annum, ranging from 15 km to 1,000 km, something India will need in the future. "In the future, India will require long-range missile UAVs and robotics. We already have a missiles and rockets manufacturing facility, but here we are focusing on UAVs, with a capacity of 10,000 units per annum, ranging from 15 km to 1,000 km in this facility. Robotics will play a vital role in defence, and we have estimated the production of around 1,000 robots specifically for the defence sector," he stated.

A Hub for Deep Tech and AI-Powered Manufacturing

During the inauguration of the new facility, the Solar officials said the entry of the group in game changing field of Deep Tech innovation will enhance the scope of our existing defence manufacturing capabilities and also contribute hugely towards Civilian, Industrial and Dual-use production.

Solar said the factory is envisioned to be India's first AI-Powered Industry 5.0 manufacturing ecosystem, combining advanced robotics, intelligent automation, and the principles of human-centred, sustainable and responsible manufacturing practices. Specifically focused on designing, developing, and manufacturing several emerging and strategic products, electronic components and assemblies. In the first phase, the following key product areas will be focused on forcommercial and strategic defence applications: Advanced AI-Powered UAVs, including the production of Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drones. (ANI)