Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai rang in New Year 2026 with an unexpected spell of light rain and chilly winds. As temperatures dipped across Maharashtra, the IMD warned that cold conditions and fog may continue for the next few days
Mumbai’s Rainy New Year Surprise
Mumbai city and its suburbs welcomed 2026 under partly cloudy skies with intermittent light rain. The IMD noted that sudden showers, combined with cool night winds from the Arabian Sea, left Mumbaikars confused, as winter chill and rainfall rarely coincide in the city.
Sharp Temperature Drop Across Maharashtra
Several parts of Maharashtra have recorded a steep fall in minimum temperatures. Parbhani reported the lowest at 6.8°C, followed by Dhule at 7°C. Though no official cold wave has been declared, mornings and evenings feel significantly colder, especially in North Maharashtra.
Cold Intensifies in Vidarbha and Marathwada
Vidarbha, including Nagpur, has seen one of its coldest Decembers in recent years, with temperatures below 10°C for 17 days. IMD warns that cold conditions, dense fog, and reduced visibility may continue for the next four days in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra.
