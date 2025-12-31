- Home
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is witnessing a noticeable drop in temperatures as winter tightens its grip. While the Meteorological Department has ruled out an official cold wave, chilly mornings and nights are expected to persist
TEMPERATURES DIP BELOW 10°C IN SEVERAL CITIES
Several parts of Maharashtra have recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. Parbhani registered the lowest at 6.8°C, followed by Dhule at 7°C, Ahilyanagar at 7.5°C and Niphad at 7.6°C. North Maharashtra is likely to remain the coldest region, with minimum temperatures hovering between 7 and 8 degrees.
COLD NIGHTS, WARM AFTERNOONS CONTINUE
Despite the fall in night and early morning temperatures, there is no official cold wave across most regions. Cold winds and chill are being felt during night hours, while cities like Mumbai and coastal Konkan experience warmer conditions after noon due to sunlight.
FOG, DRIZZLE AND WEATHER ALERTS ACROSS REGIONS
The Meteorological Department has warned of continued cold conditions in Marathwada, Vidarbha and North Maharashtra for the next four days. Light drizzle and dense fog in some areas are affecting visibility, prompting advisories for cautious driving.
