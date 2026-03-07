Mamata Banerjee refutes protocol lapse claims for President Murmu's Siliguri visit. She states the Santal conference was a private event and her administration had warned the President's Secretariat about inadequate preparations by the organisers.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that there was no protocol lapse during the recent visit of Droupadi Murmu to Siliguri for the 9th International Adivasi Santal Conference, adding that the event was organised by a private body.

Banerjee claims warnings were issued

In a statement on X, Banerjee said that the International Santal Council had invited the President to attend the 9th International Adivasi Santal Conference in Siliguri. "After Advanced Security Liaison, district administration flagged in writing to the President's Secretariat that the organiser appeared inadequately prepared; the concern was also conveyed telephonically (For relevant letters and photographs, see my related facebook post), she said.

According to Banerjee, the advance team of the President's Secretariat visited the venue on March 5 and was apprised of the lack of arrangements, but the programme continued as scheduled.

She further stated, "Hon'ble President was received and seen off by Mayor Siliguri Municipal Corporation, DM Darjeeling and CP Siliguri Police Commissionerate strictly as per the approved lineup shared by the President's Secretariat. CM, West Bengal was not part of the lineup or the dais plan. No protocol lapse happened on part of district administration."

BJP accused of misusing President's office

Banerjee also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was disrespecting and misusing the highest constitutional office in the country for its party agenda, calling the situation "most unfortunate". "BJP is disrespecting and misusing the highest chair in the country for its own party agenda. Most unfortunate," she added.

Controversy over President's remarks

A political controversy has erupted after the President expressed disappointment over the arrangements made for the 9th International Santal Conference, questioning the choice of venue and expressing sadness that many members of the Santal community were unable to attend the event.

The President also remarked on the absence of the West Bengal CM. As this happened, Banerjee questioned the Centre over alleged atrocities against tribal communities in BJP-ruled states and accused it of playing politics ahead of assembly elections. She also adviced the President not to indulge in politics.

"Why don't you protest when atrocities are committed against tribals? Why don't you protest when it happens in Madhya Pradesh or Chhattisgarh? First, do something for them, then say anything. Don't play politics at the time of the election, as per the BJP's advice," Banerjee said while addressing a gathering on the second day of her protest against alleged voter roll deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive. (ANI)