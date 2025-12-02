Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Alert; Temperature To Drop in 7 Places; Check
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Due to cold winds from North India, a severe cold wave has hit Maharashtra, and the weather department has issued a cold wave alert. A warning has been issued to 7 districts including Pune, Solapur, and Nashik
Strong cold wave hits Maharashtra!
Mumbai: Cold winds from North India have increased the chill. A cold wave alert is issued for Dec 1-2, with warnings for 7 districts including Pune and Nashik.
Chill increases in Mumbai too
The chill is being felt in Mumbai city and suburbs.
A further 1°C drop in temperature is expected on December 2.
Max temp: 31°C
Min temp: 15°C
Pune-Solapur hit by cold wave
The cold wave will intensify in Western Maharashtra.
Pune minimum temperature: 10°C
Cold wave alert for Solapur
Punekars will experience unusual cold during this period.
Temperature drops to 8°C–9°C in North Maharashtra
The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, and Ahmednagar districts.
The minimum temperature here will be 8 to 9 degrees Celsius.
Cold wave in Marathwada
The minimum temperature in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will drop to 12°C.
A significant drop in night temperatures will also be seen in the rest of Marathwada.
Cloudy weather and fog in Vidarbha
There is a possibility of some fog in Vidarbha, and the minimum temperature will be around 12°C.
The chill will persist in all districts, including Nagpur and Amravati.
Warning to citizens, take care!
Wear warm clothes
Drink enough water
Children and the elderly should take special care
Go out only when necessary
The weather department urges citizens to ensure their safety.
