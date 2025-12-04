The IRCTC website recorded 99.98% uptime between April and October 2025, an improvement from the previous year, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha. Indian Railways has taken measures to modernize its systems for genuine users.

The IRCTC website recorded 99.98 per cent uptime between April and October 2025, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

System Modernization and Uptime Improvements

The uptime was 99.86% in 2024-25. Indian Railways has undertaken both administrative and technological measures for system modernization. Administrative measures include deactivation of suspicious user IDs, lodging complaints on National Cyber Crime Portal for suspiciously booked PNRs, revalidation of user IDs etc, an official release said.

System Improvement Measures include checks and validations, engagement of leading content delivering network and anti BOT application with cutting edge technology to ensure smooth booking by genuine users. In addition, regular third party Audits of IRCTC's technology infrastructure are being conducted for improvement in the system, it said.

Strengthened Passenger Grievance Mechanism

Responding to a written question, the minister said the Indian Railways has strengthened and simplified its passenger grievance redressal mechanism in recent years with the introduction of the RailMadad Portal. The platform serves as a single-window system for passengers to lodge complaints and submit suggestions.

Vaishnaw said that in cases where complaints related to food quality onboard trains are received, prompt and appropriate punitive action is taken against service providers found to be deficient in service. He said the upgraded systems aim to ensure better transparency, faster grievance resolution and an improved travel experience for passengers.

E-ticketing and Technology Upgrades

The share of e-ticketing has since increased to more than 87% of total reserved tickets booked on Indian Railways. However, some complaints are received regarding failed transaction/delayed refund/booking errors which are being monitored on a regular basis for quick resolution.

The IRCTC website and mobile apps operate on application programming interface (API)-based technology, which requires only minimal text-based data exchange between the user's device and IRCTC servers. This ensures efficient performance for ticket booking even in rural areas. In addition, IRCTC has implemented advanced Content Delivery Network (CDN) solutions, which is a global network of servers that delivers static content to users more quickly and reliably.

Capacity enhancement and technological upgradation are an ongoing process on Indian Railways, subject to availability of resources and techno-economic feasibility, it said.

Focus on Food Quality and Hygiene

Indian Railways serve about 58 cr meals every year on average. About only 0.0008% complaints are received on average. Based on inquiry on these complaints, a fine of Rs 2.8 cr was imposed over the last four years, the release said.

It is the continuous endeavour of Indian Railways to provide good quality and hygienic food to travelling passengers. Necessary steps are accordingly taken by Indian Railways from time to time to improve quality of food and services to passengers, it said.

