Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip; Check Forecast
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is facing a sharp dip in temperatures as icy northern winds sweep into the state. Cloudy skies, a cold wave across several districts and early-morning fog are set to keep the chill intense
Maharashtra Under a Cold Wave Spell
Due to the steady flow of icy northern winds, Maharashtra continued to face a sharp drop in temperature. Cloudy skies were predicted for many districts, and a yellow alert was issued for several regions. Minimum temperatures fell significantly, with Dhule recording around 7°C, Niphad near 8.9°C, Parbhani at 9.8°C, and other areas such as Jeur, Ahilyanagar and Bhandara slipping below 10°C. Many places witnessed dew, fog and an overall chill in the early hours.
Mumbai Weather Today, 3rd December
Highest Temperature in Mumbai City today will be 30 degrees while lowest will settle at around 22 degrees. Sunny conditions would continue whole day. No Rainfall is predicted.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.