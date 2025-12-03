Image Credit : Getty

Due to the steady flow of icy northern winds, Maharashtra continued to face a sharp drop in temperature. Cloudy skies were predicted for many districts, and a yellow alert was issued for several regions. Minimum temperatures fell significantly, with Dhule recording around 7°C, Niphad near 8.9°C, Parbhani at 9.8°C, and other areas such as Jeur, Ahilyanagar and Bhandara slipping below 10°C. Many places witnessed dew, fog and an overall chill in the early hours.