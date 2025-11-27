Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Thursday Brings Cool Morning and Sunny Afternoon
Hyderabad is expected to have a mostly sunny day on November 27 with clear skies. The temperature will range from a minimum of 17°C to a maximum of 29°C, with a pleasant easterly breeze. Check full forecast here.
Hyderabad Weather on Thursday
Hyderabad is expected to have a mostly sunny day on November 27. The sky will stay clear for long stretches, allowing plenty of sunlight throughout the day.
Max temperature: 29°C
Min temperature: 17°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will reach around 29°C, while the minimum will be close to 17°C. This means the morning will feel cool, and the afternoon will warm up but stay comfortable.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is likely to be around 30°C. This slight increase may be noticed during the early afternoon when the sun is strongest.
On November 27, the sun will rise at about 6:27 am and set at around 5:39 pm, giving the city a little over eleven hours of daylight for the day.
Pleasant Day Ahead
Winds from the east will blow at about 13 km/h. The breeze will offer some relief from the warmth and help keep conditions pleasant outdoors.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App for accurate and timely weather updates anytime, anywhere.