Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Weather 'U-turn'! Less cold; Check IMD's Forecast
Mumbai Weather LATEST update: Due to cloudy weather in Maharashtra, the cold has reduced and temperatures have risen, bringing relief to citizens. While Mumbai's sky will remain clear, cloudy conditions will persist in Pune and Western Maharashtra
Weather 'U-turn' in Maharashtra!
Mumbai: Maharashtra's weather is changing. Cloudy skies have raised temperatures, offering relief from the cold. The IMD has issued updates for Tuesday, with changes expected in many districts.
Mumbai: Clouds clear, dry and warm weather returns
Mumbai was cloudy on Monday. However, on Tuesday, the city and suburbs will experience dry weather with clear skies.
Max Temp: 34°C
Min Temp: 23°C
Pune and Western Maharashtra, cloudy weather continues
Western Maharashtra has seen cloudy weather for the past two days. Pune is also likely to have cloudy skies on Tuesday, which might reduce the chill.
Pune Min Temp: 18°C
North Maharashtra: Temperature rises after intense cold
After experiencing severe cold, temperatures in North Maharashtra have risen. Due to cloudy weather, both minimum and maximum temperatures have increased.
Nashik Min Temp: 17°C
Marathwada: Less cold, but some areas may feel the chill again
The chill in Marathwada decreased on Monday due to cloudy weather. However, on November 25, the sky in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be clear, which might bring back the cold feeling.
Vidarbha: Temperatures to rise, relief for citizens
A rise in temperature is also predicted for Vidarbha. This will significantly reduce the chill in the region.
Nagpur (Nov 25):
Max Temp: 30°C
Min Temp: 16°C
Less chill in the state, but keep an eye on changing weather
Although the chill increased across the state last week, the cold has now reduced due to cloudy weather. The IMD has predicted that weather fluctuations will continue for the next few days.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App for accurate and timely weather updates anytime, anywhere.