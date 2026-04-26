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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai Braces for Prolonged Heatwave as Temperatures Stay Above 35°C
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai continues to reel under intense heat as temperatures remain above normal levels. With humidity adding to the discomfort, weather officials warn that heatwave conditions are likely to persist
Heatwave Conditions Persist Across Mumbai
The city and its nearby districts are expected to experience continued heatwave conditions on Sunday. Maximum temperatures have been hovering around 35–36°C since Thursday, indicating a steady rise in heat levels over the past few days.
Humidity Worsens Public Discomfort
Along with high temperatures, increasing humidity has made the weather more oppressive. The combination of strong afternoon sun and moisture in the air has left residents feeling exhausted and uncomfortable, especially during peak daytime hours.
IMD Issues Advisory, Dry Weather to Continue
Weather authorities have predicted dry conditions across most parts of the state, with inland regions likely to face even higher temperatures. Citizens have been advised to limit outdoor exposure and take precautions to avoid heat-related health risks.
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