Large parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are also experiencing high temperatures, with cities like Jalgaon (42.8°C), Solapur (42.0°C), and Parbhani (42.3°C) reporting intense heat. Pune remains hot and dry, touching around 40°C.

In contrast, coastal areas such as Mumbai, Alibag, and Ratnagiri are relatively cooler due to sea influence, with temperatures ranging between 33°C and 36°C, offering some respite.