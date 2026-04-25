Several parts of the state are bracing for unseasonal rain and thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Konkan, predicting gusty winds up to 50 km/h.

In central Maharashtra, districts like Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, and Solapur are likely to experience lightning, rain, and strong winds, especially in ghat regions. Meanwhile, Marathwada districts including Latur, Nanded, and Beed are also under alert, with unstable weather expected for the next two days.