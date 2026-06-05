The much-awaited southwest monsoon made its official entry into Kerala on June 4, kicking off the country's annual rainy season. Although the onset was delayed by a few days compared to the usual schedule, meteorologists say the monsoon's progress has been encouraging.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Rain Brings Relief to Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Coastal Districts

According to weather experts, the monsoon is likely to advance into Goa, coastal Karnataka and the Konkan region within the next 24 to 48 hours. If current conditions continue, most parts of Maharashtra could come under monsoon influence by June 10. The weather system is also expected to move into northeastern states and other parts of eastern India over the coming days, maintaining its seasonal momentum.