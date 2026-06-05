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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon Set to Reach Konkan Within 48 Hours, Heavy Rain Alert Issued
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: The southwest monsoon has officially arrived in Kerala, marking the beginning of the rainy season in India. Weather experts now expect the monsoon to move swiftly towards Maharashtra, bringing widespread rainfall
Monsoon Moves Closer to Maharashtra
The much-awaited southwest monsoon made its official entry into Kerala on June 4, kicking off the country's annual rainy season. Although the onset was delayed by a few days compared to the usual schedule, meteorologists say the monsoon's progress has been encouraging.
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According to weather experts, the monsoon is likely to advance into Goa, coastal Karnataka and the Konkan region within the next 24 to 48 hours. If current conditions continue, most parts of Maharashtra could come under monsoon influence by June 10. The weather system is also expected to move into northeastern states and other parts of eastern India over the coming days, maintaining its seasonal momentum.
Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Coastal Maharashtra
The next few days are expected to be significant for Maharashtra's coastal belt. Strong westerly winds over the Arabian Sea are likely to strengthen rainfall activity across the Konkan coast and adjoining areas.
The India Meteorological Department has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Meanwhile, Mumbai, Thane and nearby coastal regions may initially experience light to moderate showers before rainfall intensity increases.
Western Maharashtra could also witness thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of up to 50 kmph. Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas to stay updated with weather forecasts as conditions may become severe in some locations.
Heat Continues in Vidarbha as Farmers Await Consistent Rains
Despite the approaching monsoon, some parts of Maharashtra continue to battle intense heat. Chandrapur and Brahmapuri have recorded temperatures between 44°C and 46°C, making them among the hottest regions in the state.
Northern Maharashtra and parts of Vidarbha may have to wait a little longer for substantial rainfall, as no major heavy-rain alerts have been issued for these regions at present. However, weather forecasts indicate that monsoon activity is likely to strengthen across Maharashtra during the second week of June.
The strong beginning of the monsoon season has raised hopes among farmers preparing for the kharif sowing season. At the same time, experts remain watchful of larger climate patterns, including the possible influence of El Niño, which could impact rainfall distribution later in the year.
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