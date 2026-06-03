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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: City Experiences First Major Pre-Monsoon Downpour Amid Weather Shift
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: After days of intense heat and humidity, Mumbai woke up to heavy pre-monsoon showers on Wednesday morning. Strong winds, dark clouds, and widespread rainfall brought much-needed relief
Heavy Pre-Monsoon Rain Brings Relief to Mumbai
Residents of Mumbai finally received a break from the sweltering weather as pre-monsoon showers swept across the city early on Wednesday. Dark clouds covered the skyline before dawn, followed by intermittent rain. By around 7 a.m., rainfall intensified across Mumbai and its suburbs, accompanied by strong gusty winds.
ALSO READ: Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: City Gets Pre-Monsoon Rain; Pune Under Yellow Alert
The western suburbs witnessed particularly heavy showers, while South Mumbai and eastern parts of the city experienced lighter rainfall. With more rain-bearing clouds still hovering over the region, additional spells of rain are expected throughout the day. Commuters have been advised to carry umbrellas and rain gear while travelling.
Yellow Alert Issued for Mumbai and Coastal Maharashtra
The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for several districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Weather officials have forecast thunderstorms, lightning activity, and light to moderate rainfall in many areas.
Wind speeds are expected to range between 30 and 40 km/h, which could lead to localized disruptions. While the rainfall has brought welcome relief from the humidity, authorities are monitoring conditions closely as unstable weather is likely to continue over the next few days.
Current Rainfall Not Directly Linked to Monsoon Arrival
According to weather experts, the ongoing rain activity across Maharashtra is not directly associated with the southwest monsoon. Instead, it is being caused by local atmospheric conditions and pre-monsoon weather systems.
Meteorologists noted that the monsoon has not yet fully advanced into Kerala, making its arrival in Maharashtra unlikely before June 10. As a result, citizens and farmers have been advised to remain alert and stay updated on official weather forecasts. Meanwhile, Mumbai continues to witness cloudy skies and occasional rain showers, raising concerns about waterlogging and disruptions to local train services if rainfall intensifies further.
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