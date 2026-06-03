Residents of Mumbai finally received a break from the sweltering weather as pre-monsoon showers swept across the city early on Wednesday. Dark clouds covered the skyline before dawn, followed by intermittent rain. By around 7 a.m., rainfall intensified across Mumbai and its suburbs, accompanied by strong gusty winds.

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The western suburbs witnessed particularly heavy showers, while South Mumbai and eastern parts of the city experienced lighter rainfall. With more rain-bearing clouds still hovering over the region, additional spells of rain are expected throughout the day. Commuters have been advised to carry umbrellas and rain gear while travelling.