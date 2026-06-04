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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Rain Brings Relief to Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Coastal Districts
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: After weeks of intense summer heat, Maharashtra is set to experience a change in weather as the southwest monsoon nears Kerala. Mumbai has already received pre-monsoon showers, bringing temporary relief from soaring
Monsoon Expected to Enter Kerala Soon
The southwest monsoon, which was anticipated to arrive in India during May, is now finally at the country's doorstep. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is likely to make landfall in Kerala on Thursday. Over the next few days, it is expected to advance further and gradually move towards Maharashtra.
ALSO READ: Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: City Experiences First Major Pre-Monsoon Downpour Amid Weather Shift
The IMD noted that monsoon conditions are becoming favourable not only over Kerala but also across parts of Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, and the southeastern and southwestern Arabian Sea. Heavy rainfall has already been recorded in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and parts of Karnataka, indicating the system's steady progress.
Rainfall Brings Temporary Relief to Mumbai
Mumbai witnessed scattered showers on Wednesday morning, offering residents a welcome break from humid and uncomfortable weather conditions. Between 7 am and 8 am, rainfall was recorded across various parts of the city, with western suburbs receiving the highest amount.
Several locations experienced intense downpours within a short span. Versova recorded around 69 mm of rain in just one hour, while other areas such as Cooper, K East, K West, and Malpa Dongri also saw significant rainfall. The showers, accompanied by gusty winds, helped lower daytime temperatures.
Maximum temperatures dropped noticeably compared to the previous day. Colaba recorded a high of 34.7°C, while Santacruz registered 33.8°C, both lower than Tuesday’s readings.
Yellow Alert Issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar
The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar on Thursday, warning of possible heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Cloudy skies are expected to persist throughout the day, and some areas could experience brief but intense showers.
However, weather experts believe rainfall activity may reduce over the following three days in these districts. In contrast, South Konkan is expected to continue receiving rain, with the Yellow Alert remaining in effect there until Sunday.
As the monsoon edges closer to the Indian mainland, Maharashtra is likely to witness a gradual transition from scorching summer conditions to cooler, rain-filled days in the coming weeks.
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