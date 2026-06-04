The southwest monsoon, which was anticipated to arrive in India during May, is now finally at the country's doorstep. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is likely to make landfall in Kerala on Thursday. Over the next few days, it is expected to advance further and gradually move towards Maharashtra.

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The IMD noted that monsoon conditions are becoming favourable not only over Kerala but also across parts of Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, and the southeastern and southwestern Arabian Sea. Heavy rainfall has already been recorded in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and parts of Karnataka, indicating the system's steady progress.