The weather department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds across several regions of Maharashtra. A yellow alert has been issued for districts including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Nashik and Ahmednagar.

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Thunderstorms and intense rain spells are expected in parts of the Konkan region, particularly Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Western Maharashtra districts such as Pune, Satara and Kolhapur are also likely to experience significant rainfall as monsoon conditions remain active.

Several districts in Marathwada and Vidarbha, including Nagpur, Chandrapur, Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal, may receive light to moderate showers along with isolated thunderstorms.