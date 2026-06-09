Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert Issued As Monsoon Gains Momentum In Maharashtra
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is expected to witness widespread rainfall and gusty winds on June 9, with a yellow alert issued for nearly 30 districts. While monsoon activity has strengthened in parts of the state
Yellow Alert Issued for Nearly 30 Districts
The weather department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds across several regions of Maharashtra. A yellow alert has been issued for districts including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Nashik and Ahmednagar.
ALSO READ: Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: City to Witness Rain; But Monsoon Progress Remains Slow
Thunderstorms and intense rain spells are expected in parts of the Konkan region, particularly Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Western Maharashtra districts such as Pune, Satara and Kolhapur are also likely to experience significant rainfall as monsoon conditions remain active.
Several districts in Marathwada and Vidarbha, including Nagpur, Chandrapur, Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal, may receive light to moderate showers along with isolated thunderstorms.
Jalna Receives Heavy Pre-Monsoon Rainfall
Residents of Jalna received much-needed relief from the intense summer heat after heavy pre-monsoon showers lashed the city and surrounding areas overnight. Rainfall continued for nearly two hours in some locations, causing waterlogging on several roads.
The showers marked the first major pre-monsoon rain event of the season for the district. Following the rainfall, local temperatures dropped noticeably, bringing temporary respite from the prevailing hot weather conditions.
Meteorologists have indicated that rain activity may continue in Jalna and nearby areas over the next two days, keeping weather conditions favourable for further showers.
Monsoon Progress Slower in Marathwada; Farmers Urged to Exercise Caution
Despite active monsoon conditions in parts of Maharashtra, experts believe Marathwada may experience a delayed monsoon onset this year. Weather specialists have noted that the atmospheric conditions necessary for rapid monsoon advancement have not yet fully developed across the region.
Current estimates suggest the monsoon could enter Marathwada between June 12 and June 18 before gradually covering the entire region. Agricultural experts have advised farmers not to rush with kharif sowing operations until adequate and consistent rainfall is received.
Meanwhile, weather forecasts indicate that overall rainfall intensity across Maharashtra may remain uneven until at least mid-June. While scattered thunderstorms and localised showers are expected in Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh and parts of central Maharashtra, widespread rainfall suitable for large-scale sowing is still uncertain.
Temperatures are also likely to remain above normal in several regions. Parts of Vidarbha and Khandesh could continue to record temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, while Marathwada may see maximum temperatures ranging between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius over the coming days.
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