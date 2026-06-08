Regions including Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh and parts of Madhya Maharashtra are expected to witness cloudy skies and scattered afternoon thunderstorms until at least June 15. Temperatures may continue to remain high, with some areas of Vidarbha and Khandesh likely to cross 40°C. Residents have also been advised to stay away from trees, power lines and metal structures during lightning activity. Meanwhile, weather officials expect the southwest monsoon to reach Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and other NCR regions between June 25 and June 30.