Delhi is witnessing one of its harshest heatwaves in recent years, with both day and night temperatures remaining unusually high. The IMD has issued a yellow alert as residents struggle with scorching conditions and poor air quality.

Delhi experienced an intense spell of heat on Monday as temperatures remained abnormally high throughout the day and night. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, which was 3.3 degrees above normal.

What made the weather more alarming was the minimum temperature, which rose to 32.4 degrees Celsius — nearly 5.7 degrees above normal. This marked the warmest May night in almost 14 years in the national capital. A similar situation was last recorded on May 26, 2012.

Several parts of the city also reported extreme temperatures. Palam touched 44 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road, Ridge, and Ayanagar recorded temperatures between 43 and 44 degrees Celsius.