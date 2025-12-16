Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Minimum Drops to 16.9 Degrees Celsius, AQI Stays Moderate
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai woke up to a chilly 16.9°C morning, but the day is set to turn hot with temperatures nearing 34°C. The IMD predicts clear skies, dry conditions through the week, and moderate air quality across the city
Cool Morning, Hot Day Ahead
Mumbai woke up to a chilly start as the minimum temperature dipped to 16.9 degrees Celsius. Despite the cool morning, the city is expected to heat up quickly, with the maximum temperature likely to touch around 34 degrees Celsius by afternoon. While parts of Maharashtra faced cold wave conditions recently, Mumbai has largely avoided severe cold.
Air Quality Remains Moderate
According to official data, Mumbai’s Air Quality Index stood at 111 this morning, placing it in the moderate category. However, pollution levels were higher in certain pockets, where the AQI crossed 200. Sensitive groups may experience mild discomfort, though overall air quality remains within manageable limits.
Clear and Stable Weather Through the Week
The India Meteorological Department has forecast stable and dry weather for the coming days. From 16 to 21 December, Mumbai is expected to see clear skies, warm daytime temperatures between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius, and mildly cool nights ranging from 17 to 19 degrees Celsius. No weather warnings have been issued for the city during this period.
