- Home
- India
- Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold Wave Grips City, Dry and Chilly Conditions Across Northern Karnataka
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold Wave Grips City, Dry and Chilly Conditions Across Northern Karnataka
Bengaluru faces a cold wave as temperatures drop sharply. Northern Karnataka districts experience dry and chilly conditions. Residents are advised to stay warm and take precautions amid low temperatures and periodic cloud cover.
Sharp Dip in Temperatures Across Bengaluru
Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka have been experiencing unusually cold conditions over the past week, with residents reporting sharp drops in minimum temperatures.
In Bengaluru, the weather is partly cloudy, with temperatures hovering around 21°C, humidity at 72 per cent and winds blowing at nearly 18.7 kmph. Air Quality Index (AQI) levels have ranged between 70 and 250, indicating moderate to poor air quality in some areas.
Southern Karnataka Also Braces for Cold Spell
Cold weather is not limited to the northern parts of the state. Southern interior districts such as Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Ballari, Vijayanagara and Kodagu are also expected to witness chilly conditions.
Weather officials have urged people across Karnataka to stay warm and monitor updates as the cold wave continues to affect large parts of the state.
Cold Wave Alert Issued for North Interior Karnataka
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bidar, Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts in Karnataka, warning of severe cold wave conditions. Minimum temperatures are expected to dip further, making nights and early mornings particularly harsh. Along with these districts, several other parts of north and central Karnataka are also likely to experience intense cold over the next few days.
Dry and Cold Conditions Across Northern Districts
Dry weather combined with moderate to severe cold is expected in northern interior districts, including Belagavi, Bagalkot, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Yadgir, Raichur, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri and Koppal.
Meteorologists have advised residents in these regions to take precautions, especially during early morning hours, as the cold conditions may persist.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.