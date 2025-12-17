Image Credit : Getty

Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka have been experiencing unusually cold conditions over the past week, with residents reporting sharp drops in minimum temperatures.

In Bengaluru, the weather is partly cloudy, with temperatures hovering around 21°C, humidity at 72 per cent and winds blowing at nearly 18.7 kmph. Air Quality Index (AQI) levels have ranged between 70 and 250, indicating moderate to poor air quality in some areas.