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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In Kolkata, Red Alert For North Bengal Districts
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: IMD has forecast another spell of widespread rain across West Bengal on Tuesday. Kolkata may witness heavy showers later in the day, while North Bengal remains on high alert for extremely heavy rainfall
South Bengal To Witness Rain, Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds
The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall across almost all districts of South Bengal over the next 24 hours. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected in several places.
Strong winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph may accompany the rain, making weather conditions challenging in many districts. Officials have advised residents to remain cautious, especially during periods of intense rainfall and thunderstorms.
Kolkata May Face Waterlogging As Heavy Rain Returns
After experiencing intermittent rain throughout Monday, Kolkata is expected to receive another round of heavy showers on Tuesday, particularly during the latter half of the day.
The rainfall is likely to disrupt normal life during office hours. Several low-lying areas of the city witnessed waterlogging on Monday, and similar conditions may develop again if the forecast heavy rain materialises. Gusty winds are also expected to continue across the city.
Red Alert Issued For North Bengal As Extremely Heavy Rain Looms
Weather conditions are expected to remain more severe across North Bengal. The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts due to the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.
Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely in parts of Kalimpong and Cooch Behar. Authorities have warned that the next 24 hours could remain highly unfavourable across the region, with persistent rain increasing the risk of flooding, landslides in the hills and travel disruptions.
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