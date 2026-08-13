Guwahati's LGBI Airport strengthens its focus on sustainability through an integrated rainwater harvesting system. With two 1,000 KL tanks, it treats rainwater for drinking and operational use, pioneering this approach within the AAHL network.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI Airport), Guwahati, in line with its sustainability agenda, has strengthened its focus on rainwater harvesting and utilisation through an integrated water management approach across the airport ecosystem, according to a media release by the airport.

Guwahati receives approximately 1,800-2,200 mm of rainfall annually, making rainwater one of the airport's most valuable natural resources. The airport has already received approximately 1,320 mm of rainfall till 9 August 2026, presenting a significant opportunity to transform rainwater from a runoff management challenge into a sustainable source of water.

Integrated Water Management System

As part of this initiative, LGBI Airport has two large rainwater collection tanks with a combined capacity of 1,000 KL. The collected rainwater is treated through the airport's Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and subsequently utilised for various operational requirements, including drinking water fountains, equipment cleaning and cooling tower make-up water, among other applications. For potable applications, the treated water undergoes advanced multi-stage treatment and purification processes designed to ensure that it meets the prescribed quality standards for drinking water.

Reducing Dependency on External Water Sources

In July 2026 alone, approximately 28% of the total water consumed at the newly built, state-of-the-art Terminal 2 was met through harvested rainwater, demonstrating the significant potential of the initiative to reduce dependence on external water sources while optimising the use of available natural resources.

The integrated approach involves close coordination among the Engineering & Maintenance (E&M), ESG, Operations and Projects teams, enabling rainwater to be captured, treated and reused across multiple airport operations. With increasing passenger footfall and ongoing as well as future infrastructure development, the initiative is expected to play an important role in meeting the airport's growing water requirements in a sustainable manner.

A Benchmark for Sustainable Stewardship

The rainwater harvesting and utilisation initiative at LGBI Airport is the first integrated project of its kind within the Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) network, positioning Guwahati Airport as a pioneer in sustainable water stewardship. The initiative also has the potential to serve as a benchmark for replication across other airports within the AAHL network.

Through such initiatives, LGBI Airport continues to strengthen its commitment towards responsible resource management, environmental stewardship and building a more resilient and sustainable airport ecosystem. Recognised among the world's most beautiful airports, LGBI Airport continues to demonstrate that beauty and sustainability can go hand in hand--creating an airport that is not only designed to inspire, but also built with a strong commitment to a sustainable future. (ANI)