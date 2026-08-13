Student leader Ravindra Paswan urged Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to join negotiations over JPSC/JSSC exam irregularities. He demanded the FIR against peaceful protesters be dropped, while vowing that the agitation will continue until demands are met.

Student Leader Urges CM's Direct Intervention

Student leader Ravindra Paswan has urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to directly participate in negotiations to address the grievances of the students protesting over the alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations. Speaking to ANI, Paswan emphasised that direct dialogue with the Chief Minister would build trust and demonstrate democratic ethics. "We held two rounds of discussions with the delegation led by the Minister. We presented our points with logical arguments. I believe that the Chief Minister should be present during such talks and understand our perspective. It would send a positive message. I believe this is how things should work in a democracy," he said.

Further, Paswan appealed to the law enforcement to identify the anti-social elements who created disorder during the peaceful protest in Jharkhand, adding that all the students cannot be held responsible for the ruckus. He underlined that an FIR should not have been registered against the peacefully protesting aspirants. "An FIR should not have been registered against us. We had a meeting with the SSP yesterday regarding law and order, and he didn't mention anything like that. He did say there were some anti-social elements, and we told him to identify such people, but regarding social elements, if the administration felt that some students were slightly misled or acted in a certain way, all students cannot be held responsible for that. The government should identify and take appropriate action against anti-social elements," he said.

Movement to Remain Apolitical

Paswan clarified that the movement seeks moral support from all sides without yielding to political agendas. Protesters confirmed visits from representatives of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), as well as opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress leaders. "When the government fails to convey a message to a crowd, students are bound to become agitated and angry; therefore, the administration should do its job. But they should show restraint regarding the students and demonstrate a sense of ethics. Wherever we felt that this protest was becoming politiciSed, we distanced ourselves from it. We hold no grudge or enmity against anyone; we seek everyone's blessings. That is why we have announced on this open platform that we seek moral support from everyone. Congress members were among the first to arrive. People from the JMM and BJP have also come here to present their views and offer moral support," he said.

Protest to Continue Until Demands Are Met

Meanwhile, student leader Piyush Kumar echoed similar sentiments, warning against attempts to fragment or weaken the agitation. He assured that aspirants remain steadfast until their core demands regarding recruitment transparency and exam cancellation/re-examination are resolved. He also urged Chief Minister Soren to address the demands of the students and understand the sensitivity of the situation. "Attempts to weaken the movement have been made since day one. However, the students have demonstrated their unity; through the strength of that unity, they have countered any attempts at disruption or conspiracy, ensuring nothing untoward happened. The movement will continue until our demands are met. We hope that the Chief Minister will be sensitive to the situation. We hope he understands and listens to the students' pain as soon as possible and fulfils our demands," he said.

"We will also engage in some constructive activities during the day. Today marks the death anniversary of Bhikaiji Cama. She was the first woman to unfurl the Indian flag on foreign soil. So, we will do something today to honour her," he added.

Background: Police Action and Protestors' Demands

Jharkhand Police on Monday used lathis and water cannons to control the crowd during the 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations. The protesting aspirants have been demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities, and reforms in the recruitment process. They have alleged that their demands have not been fully accepted by the state government. (ANI)