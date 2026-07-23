Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert; Palghar Schools Shut
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai and nearby districts are set for another day of heavy rainfall as the IMD warns of intense showers and strong winds. While Mumbai schools remain open, Palghar has declared a holiday due to a Red Alert
Mumbai Weather Today (July 23): Heavy Rain Continues Across MMR, Palghar Declares School Holiday
Heavy monsoon showers continue to affect Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on July 23, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rain throughout the day. While educational institutions in Mumbai are operating as usual, Palghar has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges after the district was placed under a Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall. Authorities have also urged residents to remain cautious as the weather may worsen over the next few hours.
IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds Across Mumbai Region
The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and several other parts of the Konkan region. Gusty winds ranging between 50 and 60 kmph are also expected, with stronger wind speeds possible in coastal areas during intense spells of rain.
Along with Mumbai, parts of Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall, while isolated locations in Maharashtra's ghat regions may witness extremely heavy downpours. Weather officials have advised people to monitor updates regularly as conditions can change rapidly during the active monsoon period.
Palghar Schools Closed; Mumbai Educational Institutions Remain Open
Despite the ongoing heavy rain alerts, no city-wide holiday has been announced for Mumbai. Schools and colleges across the city are functioning normally, although authorities have said local decisions may be taken if weather conditions deteriorate.
In contrast, the Palghar district administration has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, anganwadis and other educational institutions following the IMD's Red Alert. The move has been taken as a precaution to ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff amid the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall.
Authorities Warn of Flooding, Waterlogging and Traffic Disruptions
Officials have warned that continuous rainfall could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, urban flooding, flash floods and landslides in hilly regions. Motorists are also likely to face traffic congestion and slower travel due to flooded roads.
Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain, stay away from beaches and coastal stretches because of rough sea conditions, and follow official weather advisories throughout the day.
According to IMD rainfall data recorded over the past 24 hours, Mumbai city received 36.65 mm of rain, the eastern suburbs recorded 48.70 mm, while the western suburbs received the highest rainfall at 64.91 mm.
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