Heavy monsoon showers continue to affect Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on July 23, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rain throughout the day. While educational institutions in Mumbai are operating as usual, Palghar has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges after the district was placed under a Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall. Authorities have also urged residents to remain cautious as the weather may worsen over the next few hours.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds Across Mumbai Region

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and several other parts of the Konkan region. Gusty winds ranging between 50 and 60 kmph are also expected, with stronger wind speeds possible in coastal areas during intense spells of rain.

Along with Mumbai, parts of Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall, while isolated locations in Maharashtra's ghat regions may witness extremely heavy downpours. Weather officials have advised people to monitor updates regularly as conditions can change rapidly during the active monsoon period.