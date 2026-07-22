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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Maharashtra; Mumbai, Nashik and Pune on Alert
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: The India Meteorological Department has issued fresh rain alerts for several districts across Maharashtra, with heavy showers expected in parts of Konkan, Pune, Nashik and western Maharashtra
Heavy Rain Expected in Nashik, Pune and Other Regions
In North Maharashtra, moderate rainfall is likely over Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar. Nashik district has been placed under a yellow alert, while the Ghatmatha region of Nashik is under an orange alert due to the possibility of intense rainfall.
Western Maharashtra is also expected to receive significant rain. Pune city remains under a yellow alert, while the Ghatmatha region of Pune is under a red alert, signalling the likelihood of very heavy rainfall. Orange alerts have also been issued for the Ghat areas of Kolhapur and Satara. Light to moderate rain is forecast for Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli, while Solapur is expected to receive light showers.
In the Marathwada region, districts including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli and Nanded are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Latur and Dharashiv are expected to receive light rain. Several Vidarbha districts, including Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Gondia, are also under a yellow alert.
Uttar Pradesh Also Braces for Widespread Rainfall
The IMD has also forecast widespread thundershowers across Uttar Pradesh over the coming days. Rainfall during the past 24 hours has already affected several parts of the state, with isolated heavy showers disrupting daily life.
Prayagraj witnessed waterlogging on major roads and commercial areas following a brief spell of rain, leading to traffic disruptions. In Bareilly, authorities have established 49 flood posts and 27 relief camps as the Ramganga River continues to rise. Officials in Gonda district are closely monitoring the Ghagra and Saryu embankments due to increasing water levels.
According to the IMD, Churk recorded the highest rainfall at 33.2 mm, followed by Kanpur with 22 mm, Jhansi with 19.2 mm and Hamirpur with 11 mm.
Heavy Rain Expected in Nashik, Pune and Other Regions
In North Maharashtra, moderate rainfall is likely over Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar. Nashik district has been placed under a yellow alert, while the Ghatmatha region of Nashik is under an orange alert due to the possibility of intense rainfall.
Western Maharashtra is also expected to receive significant rain. Pune city remains under a yellow alert, while the Ghatmatha region of Pune is under a red alert, signalling the likelihood of very heavy rainfall. Orange alerts have also been issued for the Ghat areas of Kolhapur and Satara. Light to moderate rain is forecast for Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli, while Solapur is expected to receive light showers.
In the Marathwada region, districts including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli and Nanded are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Latur and Dharashiv are expected to receive light rain. Several Vidarbha districts, including Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Gondia, are also under a yellow alert.
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