In North Maharashtra, moderate rainfall is likely over Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar. Nashik district has been placed under a yellow alert, while the Ghatmatha region of Nashik is under an orange alert due to the possibility of intense rainfall.

Western Maharashtra is also expected to receive significant rain. Pune city remains under a yellow alert, while the Ghatmatha region of Pune is under a red alert, signalling the likelihood of very heavy rainfall. Orange alerts have also been issued for the Ghat areas of Kolhapur and Satara. Light to moderate rain is forecast for Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli, while Solapur is expected to receive light showers.

In the Marathwada region, districts including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli and Nanded are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Latur and Dharashiv are expected to receive light rain. Several Vidarbha districts, including Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Gondia, are also under a yellow alert.