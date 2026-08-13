Union Minister JP Nadda hoisted the Tricolour at his residence, calling the 'Tiranga Yatra' a mass movement to strengthen patriotism. He said the campaign encourages people to contribute towards making India self-reliant and developed.

Union Minister JP Nadda on Thursday hoisted the Tricolour at his residence with his family as part of the 'Tiranga Yatra' and 'Tiranga Abhiyan' ahead of Independence Day. He said the campaign is aimed at strengthening the spirit of patriotism and encouraging people to contribute towards making India self-reliant and developed.

A Mass Movement for a Developed India

Addressing a press conference, Nadda said, "We all know that the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to celebrate the 'Tiranga Yatra' and 'Tiranga Abhiyan' across the country from August 9 to August 15. Under this, 'Tiranga Yatras' should be taken out in every city and every village, and people should involve themselves in it with patriotic songs. We all know that on the occasion of 75 years of the country's independence, Prime Minister Modi said in 2022 that this should not be just a government program, but it should be a mass movement. And since then, the tricolour is being hoisted on every house in crores."

"Today I also have the privilege of hoisting the tricolour at my residence with my family, and not just me, but crores of people are hoisting the tricolour at their homes and joining this mass movement. Infused with this patriotism, we are taking a pledge to take our country forward. And we all know that we have to make India self-reliant and a developed India. To make India developed and self-reliant, being infused with patriotism is also a very necessary aspect," he said.

Nadda also extended his wishes for the success of the 'Tiranga Yatra' and the campaign to hoist the Tricolour at every home.

"And therefore, I also involve myself in this mass movement, the 'Tiranga Yatra', and the campaign of hoisting the tricolour at every home, and I give my best wishes to everyone that this 'Tiranga Yatra' may also be successful and by hoisting the tricolour at every home, the spirit of patriotism may be furthered," Nadda said.

About the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes and develop a personal connection with the Tricolour. The campaign also seeks to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and strengthen the spirit of patriotism among citizens. (ANI)