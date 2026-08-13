Mandya district administration has banned liquor sales in four taluks and strengthened security as a precaution during the statewide Karnataka bandh over the Cauvery water-sharing issue. Protests are expected against releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

Liquor Ban Imposed in Four Taluks

Amid the statewide Karnataka bandh on Thursday over the Cauvery water-sharing issue, the Mandya district administration has imposed strict restrictions on liquor sales and heightened security across key locations as a precautionary measure. The restrictions have been imposed in view of the bandh and the possibility of large gatherings and protests in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner has ordered a one-day ban on the sale of liquor in K.R. Pet, Srirangapatna, Maddur, and Mandya taluks. Under the order, all types of liquor shops, bars, and restaurants serving liquor have been directed to remain closed for the day.

The district administration has also prohibited the sale, transportation, and storage of liquor in the district during the period of the restriction.

The move has been taken as a preventive measure to maintain peace and prevent any incidents of violence or disruption during the bandh.

Security Strengthened at Protest Sites

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been significantly strengthened in Mandya city, particularly around Sanjay Circle, where a major protest is expected to take place during the bandh. Police have sounded a high alert in the area, and additional forces have been deployed to deal with any situation that may arise during the demonstrations.

Local police personnel have been stationed at the protest-sensitive location along with personnel from the District Armed Reserve (DAR) and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP).

The deployment is aimed at maintaining law and order, regulating crowds, and preventing any untoward incident during the statewide shutdown.

Statewide Bandh Over Cauvery Dispute

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as protestors and Kannada organisations participate in the bandh called over the Cauvery water-sharing issue.

The statewide bandh has been called in opposition to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's directive to Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

Karnataka-based organisations have argued that the state is itself facing water shortages, particularly for drinking water and irrigation, and have demanded that the government's concerns be addressed.

The bandh has also seen protests and demonstrations at several locations across the state, with organisations demanding long-term measures to strengthen Karnataka's water security.

Authorities Appeal for Peace and Order

In Mandya, one of the key districts associated with the Cauvery river and the water-sharing dispute, authorities have adopted additional preventive measures in anticipation of protests.

The liquor restrictions are intended to prevent the consumption of alcohol from contributing to law-and-order problems during gatherings and demonstrations.

Police and district officials are maintaining a close watch on sensitive locations and are prepared to respond to any emergency situation.

The administration has also appealed to people to maintain peace and cooperate with the authorities during the bandh.

With additional police personnel deployed and liquor sales suspended in four taluks, Mandya remains under heightened security as the statewide protests over the Cauvery water issue continue.

Authorities said the primary focus is on maintaining public order, preventing violence, and ensuring the safety of residents while allowing peaceful demonstrations to take place.