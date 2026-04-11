5 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Important Precautions for Citizens

Here are some important precautions for everyone. Stay Hydrated: Keep drinking water to avoid heatstroke. Avoid Afternoon Outings: Try not to step out in the harsh sun between 11 am and 4 pm. Tip for Farmers: Don't take shelter under trees or in open areas during a thunderstorm. While Marathwada and Western Maharashtra might get some light showers, the rest of Maharashtra will be sizzling in the heat.