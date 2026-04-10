4 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Vidarbha & North Maharashtra: 'Hot Zone' Continues

There's no chance of rain in this part of the state. Instead, the dry weather will push the heat to its peak. The maximum temperature in this belt is likely to touch 39 to 43 degrees Celsius. With no relief in sight, the heatwave will continue, and people are advised to avoid going out in the afternoon.