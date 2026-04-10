Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave, Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places; Check Forecast
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is facing a major weather shake-up. The weather department has issued a heatwave alert for some districts, while on the other hand, it has predicted unseasonal rain with thunder and lightning
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Maharashtra's Double Trouble! Scorching Heat In Some Parts, Rain Alert In Others
Mumbai: Maharashtra is seeing a major weather shake-up, and the next 24 hours are crucial for the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued different alerts for various regions for April 10. While some districts will face scorching heat, others are set to receive unseasonal rain with thunder. Let's get into the detailed forecast for your area.
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Konkan: Mumbai-Thane Feel the Heat
The IMD has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts. High humidity will make the heatwave feel even worse. In Mumbai, the temperature will stay between 34 and 38 degrees Celsius, and the sticky, sweaty heat will be very uncomfortable.
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Western Maharashtra & Marathwada: Signs of Unseasonal Rain
Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, and Solapur in Western Maharashtra, along with Latur and Dharashiv in Marathwada, will see a big weather change. The forecast predicts cloudy skies in the afternoon, followed by light to moderate showers with thunder and lightning. The IMD has advised farmers to safely store their harvested crops to prevent any damage.
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Vidarbha & North Maharashtra: 'Hot Zone' Continues
There's no chance of rain in this part of the state. Instead, the dry weather will push the heat to its peak. The maximum temperature in this belt is likely to touch 39 to 43 degrees Celsius. With no relief in sight, the heatwave will continue, and people are advised to avoid going out in the afternoon.
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Important Precautions for Citizens
Here are some important precautions for everyone. Drink plenty of water to avoid heatstroke. Avoid stepping out in the harsh sun between 11 am and 4 pm. A special tip for farmers: don't take shelter under trees or in open areas during thunderstorms. So, while Marathwada and Western Maharashtra might get some light rain, the rest of the state will continue to swelter in the heat.
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