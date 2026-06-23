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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: City Receives Pre-Monsoon Showers, Yellow Alert Issued Across City and Suburbs
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai residents woke up to refreshing thundershowers on Monday as the southwest monsoon edged closer to the city. The IMD has forecast more rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds, while issuing a yellow alert
Rain Showers Sweep Across Mumbai Suburbs
Several parts of Mumbai experienced rainfall early Monday morning, bringing relief from humid weather conditions. Areas including Worli, Bandra, Kurla, Andheri and Ghatkopar received showers as clouds covered the city.
ALSO READ: Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Rain Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and 5 Other Districts
According to Mumbai weather observations, the Santacruz station recorded 19 mm of rainfall, while the Colaba station registered 13 mm. The rain activity marks a significant indication that monsoon conditions are strengthening across the region.
IMD Forecasts More Rain and Thunderstorms
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky over Mumbai and its suburbs during the next 24 hours. Residents can expect moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning activity and occasional gusty winds.
Despite the showers, temperatures are expected to remain slightly above normal. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33°C, while the minimum temperature may stay near 26°C.
Southwest Monsoon Expected to Reach Mumbai Soon
The southwest monsoon has continued its advance across Maharashtra and parts of the central Arabian Sea. Meteorologists have indicated that the monsoon is likely to arrive in Mumbai by Tuesday.
In view of the expected weather conditions, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai until Wednesday. The alert warns of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light-to-moderate rainfall and strong winds, urging residents to remain cautious while travelling and during outdoor activities.
With monsoon conditions rapidly developing, Mumbai is set for wetter weather in the coming days. The expected arrival of the southwest monsoon is likely to bring more widespread rainfall, offering relief from the heat while increasing the possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds across the city.
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