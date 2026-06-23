The southwest monsoon has continued its advance across Maharashtra and parts of the central Arabian Sea. Meteorologists have indicated that the monsoon is likely to arrive in Mumbai by Tuesday.

In view of the expected weather conditions, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai until Wednesday. The alert warns of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light-to-moderate rainfall and strong winds, urging residents to remain cautious while travelling and during outdoor activities.

With monsoon conditions rapidly developing, Mumbai is set for wetter weather in the coming days. The expected arrival of the southwest monsoon is likely to bring more widespread rainfall, offering relief from the heat while increasing the possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds across the city.