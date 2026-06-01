Each coastal region faces its own set of climate threats. Mumbai is expected to confront a dangerous mix of sea-level rise, storm surges and urban flooding. As sea levels increase, rainwater drainage could become less effective, leading to more frequent inundation during the monsoon season.

On the eastern coast, cities such as Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Puri and Paradip may witness stronger cyclones and more damaging storm surges. Meanwhile, Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu could face heavier rainfall, coastal erosion and saltwater intrusion into freshwater resources.

Kerala's coastal belt, including Kochi and Kozhikode, is projected to see intense rainfall, flooding and erosion. The Bengal coast and Sundarbans region remain among the most vulnerable areas, with rising sea levels and recurring cyclones threatening both human settlements and fragile ecosystems.

Economy, Infrastructure and Livelihoods Under Pressure

The consequences of these climate shifts extend far beyond weather events. Industries that depend on coastal regions, including fisheries, tourism, agriculture and port operations, could face major disruptions.

Critical infrastructure such as roads, power networks, housing projects and transportation systems may come under increasing strain from repeated extreme weather events. Experts stress that stronger flood management systems, climate-resilient infrastructure, restoration of coastal ecosystems and smarter urban planning will be essential to reducing future risks.

Without proactive adaptation measures, many of India's coastal cities could face a future defined by recurring floods, dangerous heat and mounting economic losses.