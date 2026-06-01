Congress leader HK Patil said the formation of the new government in Karnataka under CM-designate DK Shivakumar is proceeding smoothly with no internal differences. Shivakumar is in Delhi to discuss cabinet formation with the party's high command.

Congress leader HK Patil on Monday said that the formation of the new government in Karnataka under Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar is proceeding smoothly, asserting that there is no room for speculation over internal differences.

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Speaking to ANI, Patil said all developments within the Congress party were moving in a normal manner. "Everything is proceeding normally within the party. There is a great deal of consensus among the party leaders. There is absolutely no scope for raising any questions," Patil said.

This comes after Shivakumar was elected leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Karnataka on Saturday, following the resignation of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister.

Shivakumar in Delhi for Cabinet Talks

Shivakumar, who is the Karnataka Chief Minister-designate, arrived in the national capital on Monday to meet the Congress high command ahead of his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 3.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival, Shivakumar extended his good wishes to the people of Karnataka. "My good wishes to Karnataka. The people of Karnataka had been waiting for a long time."

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are expected to hold a meeting with the Congress high command in New Delhi on Monday about cabinet formation.

Sources said Siddaramaiah has proposed the formation of a coordination committee in the state.

Sources said a discussion will also be held about the appointments of Deputy Chief Ministers. They said party leadership is considering an OBC candidate for the position of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president.

Swearing-in Ceremony Details

Earlier in the day, Congress MLA Ashok M Pattan said that the swearing-in ceremony for Karnataka's new Congress-led government under Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar is scheduled for Wednesday at 4:00 PM.

Ahead of the ceremony, Congress MLA Ashok M Pattan provided insights into the anticipated cabinet formation. "I think that tonight there will also be a meeting, and tomorrow, I think that there will be a meeting to take ministries in Karnataka. Swearing-in ceremony will be on Wednesday at 4:00. I am also sincerely trying, but I think there are two instalments, and I think as per my information, in the first instalment, 10 members' swearing-in ceremony will be there," Pattan said. (ANI)