Andhra Pradesh continues to experience unusual weather patterns due to the influence of a trough and upper-air circulation over the Bay of Bengal. According to the State Disaster Management Authority, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely in the districts of Chittoor, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa and Annamayya.

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Scattered showers are also expected in other parts of the state. Officials have advised people to seek shelter in safe buildings immediately if they notice dark clouds, hear thunder, or observe signs of approaching storms. Residents are urged to avoid open areas during lightning activity.