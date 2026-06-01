UP CM Yogi Adityanath warned of a 'dire fate' for those posting cow slaughter images on social media during Bakrid, calling 'Gomata' a 'Rashtramata'. He also condemned a fatal stabbing in Ghaziabad, assuring the state stands with its citizens.

'Gomata is Rashtramata': CM Yogi's Stern Warning on Bakrid

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that "Gomata is self-proclaimed Rashtramata" and issued a stern warning against posting pictures related to cow slaughter on social media during Bakrid. He said those attempting to create tension would face strict consequences. Addressing the public in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister said, "Advise those rascals of yours, who were posting pictures of Mother Cow on social media platforms on the day of Bakrid, or else there will be such a dire fate that generations will remember it...Gomata is the self-proclaimed 'Rashtramata'; there's no need to declare her to anyone..."

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CM Condemns Ghaziabad Stabbing

He also condemned the recent stabbing incident in Ghaziabad, saying the crime committed "under the guise of friendship" was unacceptable and would not be tolerated, while asserting that the state government stands with citizens. "A stabbing incident was committed under the guise of friendship in Ghaziabad. This is unacceptable, and it will absolutely not be tolerated...Our sympathies lie with the ordinary citizens," CM Yogi said.

3 Arrested in Connection with Murder

A teen died after being stabbed by a youth in the Ghaziabad area under the Khoda police station limits, officials said. The Khoda police station team has arrested three individuals, including the father of the main accused, in connection with the murder of Suryapratap alias Surya Chauhan, officials said on Sunday.

Highlights PM Modi's Welfare Schemes

Further, the Chief Minister highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welfare schemes have reached every section of society without discrimination. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, over the past 12 years, every section of society has received the benefits of governance schemes without any discrimination...However, the nation also expects to see a sense of empathy being demonstrated, yet that very empathy is conspicuously absent there," he further said. (ANI)