An 84-year-old man has been convicted in a 33-year-old attempted murder case in Bihar’s Vaishali district. The case, dating back to 1992, concluded after a long trial process. The elderly convict was taken to jail, drawing attention due to his age and the lengthy legal battle.

In a case that has spanned more than three decades, an 84-year-old man has been convicted in an attempted murder case in Bihar’s Vaishali district. The verdict brings closure to a prolonged legal battle that began in the early 1990s. The elderly convict was seen being assisted by two individuals as he was taken to jail, a moment that has drawn widespread attention and emotional reactions on social media due to his age and physical condition.

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Incident Originated From Village Dispute In 1992

According to official records, the case dates back to November 10, 1992, when a dispute allegedly erupted in Raghavpur village between two groups.

It is alleged that the accused, Deep Rai, along with his family members and associates, placed broken glass pieces on a pathway near the residence of Adalat Rai and his wife, Ramshaki Devi. When the couple objected to the act, they were allegedly assaulted.

Following the incident, police filed a chargesheet on March 13, 1993. The court later framed charges in June 1999, after which the trial continued for several years. During the long legal process, four of the accused persons died before the case reached its final verdict.

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Court Finds Accused Guilty After Reviewing Evidence

The prosecution examined ten witnesses during the trial proceedings. After evaluating the evidence presented, the court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge found Deep Rai guilty under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Reports also state that the accused is now in a fragile condition due to age and required assistance while being moved into custody.

Social Media Reactions

The case has triggered strong reactions online after images of the elderly convict surfaced on social media platforms.

One user commented: "Travesty of justice. The old man deserves dignity at this stage of his life."

Second user commented: "Indian justice 6 weeks summer vacations in 33 years."

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Case Draws Attention To Judicial Delays

The verdict has concluded a case that lasted over 30 years, highlighting the prolonged nature of legal proceedings in India. The incident has also sparked debate over judicial delays and their human impact on both victims and accused individuals.