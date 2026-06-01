The Delhi High Court refused to stay the formal framing of charges against Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. The court listed the matter for July 8, declining to provide immediate relief to the accused.

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to stay the formal framing of charges against Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a case of alleged extortion of Rs 200 crores. Last week, the trial court directed to frame charges against Sukesh Chandrasekhar and other accused in the extortion case under MCOCA and the money laundering case under PMLA.

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High Court Denies Plea for Stay

Chandrasekhar had moved the High Court with a prayer to direct the trial court not to frame charges in the matter till the time Delhi Police filed a charge sheet, pursuant to the arrest of Navas Kakkat. While opposing the application, Delhi Police said that the application has become infructuous as the charges are already framed.

After hearing the submissions, Justice Saurabh Banerjee said that there is no urgency to hear the matter and listed it for hearing before the roster bench on July 8. Advocate Anant Malik urged the court to stay the signing of the charges. The bench refused to stay and said that the accused always has this option.

Trial Court's Directive

Patiala House court on May 30 directed framing of charges against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paul and others in the MCOCA case linked with Rs 200 crores alleged extortion. Jacqueline is not an accused in the extortion case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma had directed that charges be framed against the accused persons in both cases. The court had listed the matter for formal signing of charges on June 3. The accused are directed to appear before the court physically at 2 PM.

Case Background and Status of Accused

Delhi Police had filed a case on the complaint of Aditi Singh. Thereafter, a case of money laundering was also lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is in custody. However, his wife was granted bail by the High Court in a money laundering case. Her plea for bail in MCOCA was rejected by the Delhi High Court. The bail pleas of other accused are subjudice before the Delhi High Court.