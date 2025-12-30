Mumbai Travel To Get Smoother! 700+ New Local Trains In The Next 5 Years
Mumbai commuters may soon get relief as Railways plan to introduce 700+ new local train services on Central and Western lines over the next 5 years, aiming to reduce crowding and improve daily travel convenience.
Mumbaikars' travel to become easier!
Mumbai: With crowding on local trains reaching unprecedented levels, the railway authorities have unveiled a master plan to introduce over 700 new services on the Central and Western lines over the next five years. The expansion aims to ease congestion, improve commuting comfort, and provide much-needed relief to daily passengers across the city.
What exactly is the railway's plan?
To handle the passenger rush, railways are focusing on zonal work. Central Railway gets 548 new services, and Western Railway gets 165, easing congestion at key stations.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Vision
Minister Vaishnaw says infrastructure is key. Plans include expanding terminals, creating efficient schedules, and making zonal improvements to ensure smoother, safer travel.
What will be the benefit for passengers?
More trains will be available during peak hours. The dangerous struggle to board trains in the Kalyan-Dombivli area will lessen. New suburbs will be better connected.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.