According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to reach around 33°C on March 4, making it potentially the warmest day of the year so far. On Tuesday, the city recorded a high of 31.5°C, which was over 4 degrees above normal, while the minimum settled at 15.6°C.

If the forecast holds, Wednesday will surpass the previous seasonal high of 32.5°C recorded on February 28. Notably, temperatures in the capital have consistently remained above 30°C for the past week, indicating an early surge of summer-like conditions.