A 90-day Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive has launched in Bhaderwah, J&K, targeting girls aged 14-15. Inaugurated at the Sub-District Hospital, the campaign aims to prevent cervical cancer by providing the HPV vaccine.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment towards strengthening preventive healthcare for girls, the 90-day Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive was launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah on Tuesday.

Vaccination Drive Launched in Bhaderwah

The 90-day Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive commenced in Bhaderwah with its formal inauguration at the Sub-District Hospital Bhaderwah. The campaign was inaugurated by ADC Bhaderwah Sunil Kumar Butyal in the presence of Block Medical Officer Bhaderwah Dr Varsha Sharma.

During the inaugural session, the first batch of 10 girls aged 14 years received the HPV vaccine.

Preventing Cervical Cancer

Health officials informed that girls in the age group of 14 to 15 years across Addational District Bhaderwah will benefit from the vaccination campaign aimed at preventing Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection, a leading cause of cervical cancer.

Officials Emphasise Preventive Healthcare

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Sunil Kumar Butyal emphasised the importance of preventive healthcare and urged parents to ensure their eligible daughters participate in the campaign. He lauded the efforts of the Health Department for spreading awareness and ensuring smooth implementation of the drive.

Officials urged parents to actively participate and support the campaign, highlighting that prevention today ensures a healthier tomorrow.

Beneficiaries Express Relief and Happiness

Sharing her experience, a 14-year-old girl said that she protected themselves from a deadly disease while expressing her happiness after taking the HPV vaccine.

"Today I protected myself from a deadly disease. I feel safe and happy after taking the HPV vaccine," she said.

Another girl said, "We learned that HPV can cause dangerous illnesses like cervical cancer. By taking this vaccine, I have taken a strong step to protect my life."