A tragic accident unfolded in Mumbai’s Bhandup West late Monday night when a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus struck pedestrians while reversing near Station Road, resulting in at least four deaths and multiple injuries. The incident occurred at around 10:00-10:05 pm, a peak time near the busy suburban railway station when commuters were returning home.

According to police and civic authorities, the bus was moving in reverse when it collided with a group of people standing nearby. The bus driver has been taken into police custody, and an FIR is being registered as investigators work to determine exactly what led to the fatal manoeuvre. Emergency teams, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, BEST staff, and 108 ambulance services, rushed to the scene to assist and transport victims to hospitals.

Medics at Rajawadi and MT Agarwal hospitals reported that among the injured, several are in serious condition, with at least one person critical and others receiving treatment for injuries of varying severity. Authorities have not yet released the full list of identities of the deceased or detailed conditions of all the wounded.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, which operates one of the country’s largest public bus fleets, has faced scrutiny in the past over safety on crowded routes. Local officials and civic leaders are expected to review the circumstances surrounding this accident, including whether driver error, mechanical failure, or operational practices contributed to the deadly reversal.

State leaders have called the incident “deeply unfortunate,” expressing condolences and urging a comprehensive probe as Mumbai mourns the victims and families come to terms with this sudden loss.