Image Credit : ANI

Mumbai’s weather has remained dry and warm, with maximum temperatures around 32°C and minimum temperatures near 17°C. Humidity levels stayed high, adding to mild discomfort. The coming week is expected to see clear skies overall, though haze and partly cloudy conditions are likely around December 31 and January 1. No rainfall or weather warnings have been issued so far.

Sunrise and sunset timings indicate gradual lengthening of daylight, with sunset at 6:10 pm and sunrise expected at 7:11 am.