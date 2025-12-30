- Home
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai is dealing with poor air quality as foggy, hazy conditions linger over city. With AQI levels crossing unhealthy limits, authorities have urged vulnerable residents to take precautions despite stable winter weather
MUMBAI AIR QUALITY SLIPS INTO ‘POOR’ ZONE
Mumbai’s air quality has fallen into the ‘poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 157. Officials have indicated that such levels can cause immediate discomfort to sensitive groups, while even healthy individuals may experience throat irritation and mild breathing issues. Residents have been advised to reduce prolonged outdoor exposure as pollution levels remain unfavourable across the city.
HEALTH ADVISORY FOR VULNERABLE GROUPS
Authorities have cautioned that children, senior citizens and people with respiratory ailments should avoid outdoor activities during this period. The advisory suggests staying indoors where possible and rescheduling physical activities, as continued exposure to polluted air could aggravate existing health conditions.
STABLE WEATHER, BUT HAZE LIKELY TO THINKEN
Mumbai’s weather has remained dry and warm, with maximum temperatures around 32°C and minimum temperatures near 17°C. Humidity levels stayed high, adding to mild discomfort. The coming week is expected to see clear skies overall, though haze and partly cloudy conditions are likely around December 31 and January 1. No rainfall or weather warnings have been issued so far.
Sunrise and sunset timings indicate gradual lengthening of daylight, with sunset at 6:10 pm and sunrise expected at 7:11 am.
