The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has indicated that maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu may increase by up to 3 degrees Celsius above normal levels. The rise is expected to persist until the 7th of this month across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Authorities have also noted that dry weather conditions are likely to prevail in these regions until the 9th. Residents are advised to prepare for warmer afternoons and take necessary precautions against heat-related discomfort.